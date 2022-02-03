Napa man sentenced to 44 years in prison after molesting family member

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 44 years in State prison for molesting a family member, Napa County District Attorney Alison Halley announced this week.

Jose Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14-years-old, one count, of forcible sodomy, and two counts of forcible oral copulation.

Between 2018 and 2020, Hernandez had sexual contact with a minor family member in Napa County.

According to a press release, the victim was between 6 and 8-years-old at the time of the molestation.

In August 2020, the family reported Hernandez to authorities which resulted in criminal charges being filed.

According to the district attorney’s office, in December 2021, Hernandez admitted a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and multiple special allegations including that the victim was “vulnerable, that his crimes involved planning, sophistication, and professionalism, that the crimes involved a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness, that his conduct was violent, and that he took advantage of a position of trust.”

The young girl’s mother was present at the sentencing hearing where she gave an impact statement addressing Hernandez and the court.

Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando prosecuted the case and commented that “Without the bravery and strength of this young survivor to come forward we may have never known about this abuse. She showed extraordinary courage in speaking up against someone she trusted and who should have been protecting her instead of hurting her. The plea is the right result, and I am hopeful that the survivor will gain closure and continue to move forward with her life.”

On January 27, in addition to being sentenced to 44 years in State prison, Judge Mark Boessenecker of Napa’s Superior Court awarded a total of $125,000 in damages to the victim and her mother.

If you know of, or suspect, a child in danger, you are encouraged to report to any Law Enforcement Agency at 911 or contact the Napa County District Attorney’s Office of Victim Services at (707) 299-1414.