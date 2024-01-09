(KRON) – A man in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl was arrested in Napa on Dec. 31, the Napa Police Department announced on Friday.
According to Napa police, officers conducted a routine check in an area known for narcotics activity when they encountered an individual engaged in a “hand-to-hand deal.” The officers subsequently detained him.
Officers found keys to a nearby vehicle in his possession, police said. The officers proceeded to search the vehicle where they say they found three-fourths of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, around 90 grams of suspected fentanyl and packaging consistent with narcotic sales.
According to the police investigation, the suspect was out on bail from a previous narcotic sales case. NPD arrested the suspect for various narcotic sales-related charges and the additional felony of committing a crime while out on bail.