(KRON) – A man in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl was arrested in Napa on Dec. 31, the Napa Police Department announced on Friday.

According to Napa police, officers conducted a routine check in an area known for narcotics activity when they encountered an individual engaged in a “hand-to-hand deal.” The officers subsequently detained him.

Officers found keys to a nearby vehicle in his possession, police said. The officers proceeded to search the vehicle where they say they found three-fourths of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, around 90 grams of suspected fentanyl and packaging consistent with narcotic sales.

Napa Police Department

According to the police investigation, the suspect was out on bail from a previous narcotic sales case. NPD arrested the suspect for various narcotic sales-related charges and the additional felony of committing a crime while out on bail.