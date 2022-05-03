NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a convicted felon and found a large stash of ‘ghost guns’ at his house, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said in a press release. William Raab, 42, was charged with possession for sale of a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

On April 29, Napa Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop and found Raab with a loaded .40 semi-automatic pistol, an extra magazine and ammunition. Raab is a convicted felon and was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

NSIB obtained a search warrant for Raab’s home, in the 100 block of Berna Avenue. They found lots of non-serialized, privately manufactured firearms, also known as ‘ghost guns.’



Images of William Raab and guns recovered at his residence from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

Officers found an AR-10 assault rifle, three AR-15 assault rifles, three Glock-style pistols, three .22 caliber pistols and three .22 caliber rifles. They also found rifle magazines and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the guns, police also found methamphetamine, cocaine, two pounds of marijuana and evidence of drug sales.