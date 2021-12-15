Napa police release body camera video of fatal shooting

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police released body camera videos of an officer shooting an armed man who was in a domestic dispute with parents.

The videos show a tense scene. Officers can be heard yelling at the man’s mother and father to get out of the way.

Jeremy Vellenoweth, 26, was pointing a shotgun at officers and his parents when one police officer fatally shot Vellenoweth on October 6, according to the Napa Police Department.

Vellenoweth’s mother can be heard screaming in the body camera video. Vellenoweth’s father runs to his side and disobeys orders from police officers.

(WARNING: Video contains sensitive content) Napa police body camera video

“The husband will not leave the son,” one officer says into his radio.

Police said the father picked up his son’s gun and they were not able to render emergency medical aid for several minutes.

The incident on Pear Tree Lane began when neighbors called 911 and told dispatchers that a father and son were arguing outside their house. The son pointed a gun at his father, one neighbor told dispatchers.

Vellenoweth’s father also called 911 and told dispatchers that his son wanted to commit “suicide by cop.”

As officers approached the home, they heard Vellenoweth fire one shot.

“In an effort to protect those being threatened by Vellenoweth, Officer Deguilio fired his service weapon, striking Vellenoweth, causing him to drop the shotgun,” the Napa Police Department wrote.

“While paramedics were staged nearby, officers were unable to secure the scene for several minutes as the father would not step away from his son and the nearby shotgun,” NPD wrote.

Officers eventually detained the father.

Vellenoweth later died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Napa Police Department released four officers’ body camera videos and five audio tapes of 911 calls.

His parents’ attorney, Dan Russo, disputed facts given by the police department. Russo told the Napa Valley Register that Vellenoweth “was not threatening anyone.”

Vellenoweth was suffering a “nervous breakdown, a mental health crisis,” Russo said.

The incident is still being criminally investigated by the Napa County Major Crimes Investigation Team, led by the Napa Sheriff’s Department.

Once completed, this case will be referred to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office for review and final

determination. The Napa Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation into the

actions of its officers involved.