(KRON) — The Napa Police Department is warning residents of scam calls that are impersonating its detectives and spoofing the non-emergency phone number.

One resident reported that they received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as Detective Bill Hernandez of Napa PD, police said. The scammer added that they were also from Homeland Security and asked questions about the resident’s credit cards and purchases.

The call appeared to come from Napa PD’s non-emergency number, (707)-257-9223, but police said it was being spoofed. Spoofing is “when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity,” according to the Federal Communications Commission.

“If there is a question about who is calling,” Napa PD wrote in a Facebook post, “please hang up and dial our non-emergency number.” The department said not to hit “redial” or give any information over the phone.