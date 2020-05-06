Napa County Sheriff’s release graphic video of officer involved shooting that killed suspect

Warning: This video contains graphic content

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The Napa County Sheriff’s Office released video on Tuesday of the officer-involved shooting that killed a robbery suspect on April 24.

Officers say Brandan Reid Nylander had gone into a Walmart with a hammer and used it to break a glass display case with ammunition.

Nylander took a box of shotgun shells before throwing the hammer which hit an employee, according to authorities.

Officials were provided a suspect description and were able to track Nylander down about 20 minutes later driving on SR-29.

When Deputy Gregg Lee tried to stop Nylander, he led officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect got out of his car with a loaded shotgun pointed toward two deputies.

Deputy Lee then fired two shots at Nylander, but missed him.

The suspect walked to the front of his car with the shotgun in one hand and the other raised.

Two more shots were fired by Deputy Lee.

Nylander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence that investigators gathered suggests that Nylander was suicidal.

