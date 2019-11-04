Napa Valley vineyard owner sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal

(CNN) — A Napa Valley vineyard owner reported to prison Monday for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Augstin Huneeus was sentenced to five months in prison for taking part in two schemes to get his daughter into USC.

He is one of dozens of wealthy parents charged with cheating, lying and paying huge bribes to be their children into desirable colleges.

Huneeus was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

He faces additional two years of court supervision and will have to complete 500 hours of community service once his time is served.