Napa vineyard owner reports to prison for role in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (CNN) – A Napa Valley vineyard owner is reporting to prison on Monday for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Agustin Huneeus was sentenced to 5 months in prison for taking part in two schemes to get his daughter into USC.

He is one of dozens of wealthy parents charged with cheating and lying and paying huge bribes to get their children into desirable colleges.

Huneeus was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

He faces an additional two years of court supervision and will have to complete 500 hours of community service once his time is served.

Latest News Headlines: