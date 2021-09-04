Napa’s BottleRock music festival kicks off for Day 2

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, it’s day two of the BottleRock music festival in Napa.

This is one of the first major music events kicking off after being cancelled last year because of COVID.

Music lover descended on Napa Valley this Labor Day Weekend to catch performances from multiple stages.

“Having live music and just seeing people really enjoy themselves is great,” Marianne Galvin said.

The BottleRock music festival was cancelled last year due to COVID and returning with a few restrictions. Festival goers have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“It’s very strange but definitely happy to be outside in the sun and feeling good since everyone had to prove vaccination or test negative,” Emily Wong said.

“Everyone inside is wearing a mask,” Anthony Micarelli said. “Everyone here has been tested or has a negative test or has the vaccine so I feel like the way they did it was pretty safe.”

Masks are optional outside — but are required inside.

The day was filled with cheers and dancing..

Many in the crowd felt safe and grateful for a sense of normalcy.

“It’s wonderful to be out again with all the people and we feel safe with all the protocols it makes a big difference.”

The event is sold out this weekend.

Overall people are following COVID protocols, organizers say 98 percent of Friday’s attendees were fully vaccinated.