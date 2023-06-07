(KRON) — Narcan was deployed at four different BART stations on four straight days during the past week, the agency announced Wednesday. On consecutive days from June 4-7, the medication was used to combat drug overdoses at these BART stations: Daly City, Fruitvale, Civic Center and Bay Fair.

Narcan is a synthetic drug used for emergencies when someone is experiencing a drug overdose. Medical crews administered at least one dose of Narcan in each instance.

June 4: Daly City Station

An unidentified man was spotted near the fare gates around 9:19 p.m. BART officials said he was suffering from a drug overdose.

Medical crews administered one dose of Narcan, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

June 5: Fruitvale Station

Around 2:08 p.m., BART police officers located a man on a train approaching the Fruitvale Station. He was seen suffering from an apparent drug overdose, officials said.

One dose of Narcan was given to the unidentified man, and crews took him to a nearby hospital.

June 6: Civic Center Station

An unresponsive female was located on the platform around 1:43 p.m., officials said. Crews gave her two doses of Narcan, and she became responsive again.

The unidentified female was taken to a nearby hospital.

June 7: Bay Fair Station

Officers located an unresponsive male around 12:55 a.m. in the middle of the parking lot. He was administered two doses of Narcan after officers determined he was suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

The unidentified male then became responsive and refused further medical assistance, officials said.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is used as a nasal spray. Cities like San Francisco have initiated training on how to use the life-saving drug.

In 2022, the San Francisco Department of Public Health distributed 72,000 Narcan kits in hopes to address the city’s overdose problem. It also has trained more than 3,000 people on how to respond to an overdose.

