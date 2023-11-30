(KRON) — A Campbell man who authorities said was found asleep while his vehicle was set in “drive” was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges Monday, according to the Campbell Police Department. While transporting the man to the police department, he suffered a medical emergency where officers administered Narcan while providing life-saving support, police said.

On Nov. 27, Campbell police officers responded to a report of a man believed to be unconscious in a vehicle in the driveway of an apartment complex, authorities said. At the scene, officers said they found Andrew Fiddler, 32, of Campbell, and uncovered fentanyl pills and other illegal drugs, along with a loaded handgun registered to someone else.

Fiddler was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded handgun not registered to him, police said, and various drug-related offenses.

Campbell police officers provided life-saving support while bringing Fiddler into the police department due to a medical emergency and administered Narcan. Fiddler was transported to a local hospital for medical attention before being booked into county jail, Campbell PD said.

A photo shared by Campbell PD shows a handgun, four mobile phones, cash and narcotics.

An arrest warrant was served at Fiddler’s home, where additional narcotics and evidence of drug distribution activities were discovered, according to police.