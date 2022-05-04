SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A drug dealer in possession of variety of narcotics was arrested last Friday in San Francisco on April 29, police said in a tweet sent Wednesday. The arrest happened on 7th Street and Minna Street.

According to police, they seized the following drugs from the unidentified suspect:

753 grams of fentanyl

48 grams of methamphetamine

48 grams of heroin

48 grams of Xanax

9 grams of oxycontin

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. In this case, the amount of fentanyl recovered (753,000 in milligrams) could theoretically kill around 376,000 people.

A day earlier and about a block away from the site of the arrest, police arrested a suspect and 178 grams of fentanyl was among the drugs recovered on April 28 in the area of 7th and Mission Streets, KRON4 reported last week. In addition, police recovered over $1,000 in cash.

KRON On is streaming live now

There have been multiple incidents of police recovering fentanyl after making arrests in San Francisco in the past month. Specifically, at least three of the fentanyl-related arrests happened in SoMa District. However, police did not say whether or not these arrests are related.

Last month, KRON4 reported a billboard in Union Square to reference fentanyl problem in the city. “Famous the world over our brains, beauty and, now, dirt-cheap fentanyl”, are the words on that billboard.