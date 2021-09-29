Narcotics suspect arrested in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Redwood City police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a car and selling narcotics.

Police observed a reported stolen vehicle on September 28 at around 5:10 a.m. parked in the driveway of a residence on Glenwood Avenue.

Officers attempted to contact the driver, later identified as David Tadasse.

Tadasse exited the vehicle and aggressively yelled and charged at officers.

After telling Tadasse to get on the ground, police ended up tasing him when he failed to follow orders and continued to advance toward the officers.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found an un-serialized 9mm handgun, 19.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several hundred dollars was located in the vehicle.

Tadasse was transported and booked at the San Mateo County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a stolen vehicle.