(KRON) — NASA astronaut and Petaluma, Calif., native Nicole Mann will take a historic spacewalk with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata Thursday morning to continue installing hardware for future power system upgrades.

This will be Mann’s second spacewalk. Her first walk was Jan. 20.

The duo will walk out at around 6:45 a.m. Mann will wear a suit with red stripes. Wakata will wear an unmarked suit.

Mann is the first Native American woman to go to space. She was selected for NASA in June 2013 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Watch live: Petaluma native takes historic Spacewalk

Born in Petaluma, Mann graduated from Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park in 1995 before earning a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a M.S. in mechanical engineering with a specialty in Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University.

Learn more about Mann here.

Mann and Wakata will exit from the International Space Station and complete the installation of the mounting platform, relocate and install an articulating portable foot restraint from the P6 truss for future spacewalk tasks, and possibly complete cable routing on the 1B power channel.