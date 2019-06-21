NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend

A lot of people will be heading into Sonoma for the big NASCAR race on Sunday.
But there will be a lot of events at the raceway all weekend long.
>> Click here to view an event schedule for the weekend.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- CALIFORNIA GAS TAX TO INCREASE JULY 1
- PRIDE FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY
- JIMMY BUFFET FANS GET MYSTERIOUSLY SICK IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
- HARVARD PULLS PARKLAND GRAD’S ADMISSION OVER RACIST COMMENTS
- BOY FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER WITH MACHETE