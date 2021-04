SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the annual event that allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medications to prevent abuse.

This event provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

At its last take-back day in October, the deal collected a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, totaling close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.

Here is a list of locations around the Bay Area.