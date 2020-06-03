National Guard arrives in Vallejo to help quell violence

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Guard is in Vallejo Wednesday to assist local police as the city sees an increase in violent crime amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

According to city officials, five National Guard vehicles carrying 50 personnel are in the city to help secure locations considered “high-risk.”

In an update overnight, officials said around 100 individuals armed with batteries and around 40 cars surrounded the Vallejo Police Department.

“Additionally, rocks and bottles thrown at PD units and a subject with a Molotov cocktail was observed,” officials said in a statement.

More resources from other regional police departments in addition to the National Guard are working with Vallejo authorities.

Vallejo has been one of the Bay Area cities hit hard by violence in the wake of unrest over Floyd’s death.

Vandals and looters from out-of-town destroyed businesses overnight.

A day before that, looting at a local Walgreens led to a police shooting.

All this despite a citywide curfew, which is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. indefinitely.

Latest Stories: