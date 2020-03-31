National Guard converts San Mateo County event center into treatment center

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Around the Bay Area, health officials are preparing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases in this month.

In San Mateo County, the county event center is being converted into a temporary hospital.

Health officials are setting up cots, beds, and medical equipment at the County Event Center just in case there is a surge in coronavirus cases in the days and weeks ahead.

Now, the National Guard started setting up beds and equipment on Sunday and are expecting to wrap up that work by Tuesday and then the state and the county will operate this facility together.

As of Tuesday, there are no patients being treated here.

This is primarily a facility where if there is an overflow situation at other hospitals, people could be sent here.

Health officials say it’s better to be safe than sorry. They would like to have this capacity just in case.

San Mateo County health officials have also put out a call for help. They’re asking that if anyone has any unused N-95 respirators, surgical mask and unopened packages of disposable gloves.

They are also asking for any unopened containers of hand sanitizer, any unopened containers of disinfectants or disinfecting wipes or any package to our unused protective goggles.

They’re asking if you can donate those items, you can drop them off in Redwood City over at the Maple Street Correction Facility located at 1300 Maple Street in Redwood City.

