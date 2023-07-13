(KRON) — National Ice Cream day is this Sunday and these sweet deals may have you screaming for ice cream! Here are some ice cream shops offering discounts and deals:

Baskin Robbins

Get $5 off orders of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and through their website with the code “SEIZETHEYAY.” If you are buying ice cream in-store, redeem the discount through the Baskin Robbins app. This deal is available from July 16 to July 22. In addition, the shop is offering 31% off scoops on July 31, in commemoration for the chain originally scooping 31 flavors when it first opened its doors.

Mitchell’s Ice Cream

This popular San Francisco creamery, which ranked number 10 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Ice Cream Shops 2023 list, has some sweet deals for National Ice Cream Day. On Sunday, the shop is offering single scoops for only 70 cents, in celebration of their 70th anniversary. Double scoops will be set at $1.40. This offer is valid on regular cones and cups.

Salt & Straw

Buy three pints of ice cream and get the fourth pint for free on local delivery orders placed through their website.

Insomnia Cookies

From July 14 to July 16, ice cream fanatics can get a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store or local delivery purchase.

Yogurtland

On July 16, rewards program members can receive double points on all purchases.

Pressed Juicery

Get $3 off on Pressed Juicery’s plant-based soft serve freeze at any location that carries the freeze. This offer is valid for size one cups and limited to three toppings.

Dairy Queen

The chain store will be releasing a surprise deal on Sunday through the DQ app.

DoorDash

App users can receive $5 off when they order at least two ice creams through their Ice Cream Shop. Eligible ice cream brands include Ben & Jerry’s, Klondike, Breyers, Magnum, Good Humor, Talenti and Popsicle. The offer is valid from July 13 to July 19.

Whole Foods

Until July 18, Amazon Prime members can buy their favorite ice cream for 35% off. Non-Prime members can receive a 27% discount.