SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today is the annual “National LGBT Center Awareness Day.”
It was started in 1994 as a way to call attention to all the services these centers provide to the LGBTQ+ communities.
Including offering spaces where community members can network, find support, employment and more.
Here are links to centers in the Bay Area:
- SF LGBT Center: sfcenter.org
- UCSF Center for LGBT Health and Equity: lgbt.ucsf.edu
- San Francisco Project Open Hand: openhand.org
- Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center: defrankcenter.org
- Pacific Center for Human Growth: pacificcenter.org