SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today is the annual “National LGBT Center Awareness Day.”

It was started in 1994 as a way to call attention to all the services these centers provide to the LGBTQ+ communities.

Including offering spaces where community members can network, find support, employment and more.

Here are links to centers in the Bay Area:

