National Nurses Day: Bay Area hospitals thank nurses working on the front lines of pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Today is National Nurses Day and the start of National Nurses Week.

KRON4 checked in with some Bay Area hospitals to see what they’re doing to say thanks to their nurses and how some of you continue to say thanks and to help keep them safe on the front lines.

A cheer squad salutes hospital workers on National Nurses Day at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

National Nurses United holds a virtual art show to highlight the need for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, while hundreds of volunteers in Pleasanton make thousands of masks and other needed accessories in just a few weeks for nurses.

“We are so grateful for the work you are doing for being the ones to face this situation,” Misty Weist said.

People are thanking nurses all over the country, from the White House…

“In addition to the work you do each day, you have gone above and beyond your call of duty in responding to our nation’s invisible enemy, COVID-19,” First Lady Melania Trump said.

To Hollywood, where Mark Wahlberg delivered hundreds of meals to say thanks.

“I’ve always had a huge appreciation for what my mom did and for what people do in public service,” Wahlberg said.

And nurses at Kaiser Permanente.

“When I was asked to be on the frontline, I quickly said yes,” a nurse said.

John Muir Health is being recognized today as heroes and staff at St. Mary’s and St. Francis hospitals receiving close to 2,000 orchids to show they’re valued and appreciated on National Nurses Day.

“This idea occurred to my wife as we were watching all these people in hospitals working so hard making the sacrifices they are making taking the risks that they are taking to say how can we show our appreciation and gratitude?” Toine Overgaag said.

