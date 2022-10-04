(KRON) — It’s not just Taco Tuesday today, it’s also National Taco Day. In honor of the annual day of observance of taco fandom, KRON4 has assembled a list of the best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp. According to Yelp users, top honors go to a spot in Oakland known for its fish tacos in particular.

Best tacos in the San Francisco Bay Area:

Tacos Sinaloa, Oakland

Established in 1999, Tacos Sinaloa is a “family owned and operated restaurant and Food Trucks,” according to its website. With a 4 1/2 star rating on Yelp, reviews indicate the al pastor, shrimp and fish tacos are among the standout choices. Users also mention the horchata. If you go, note that parking can be limited and the establishment is cash only.

2. Suavecito Birria & Tacos, San Mateo

Suavecito is a collaboration between chefs Emma Villanon and Bulmaro Maldonado and local restaurateurs Randy Magpantay and Jeremy Cheng. The San Mateo taco spot with 4 1/2 stars, Suavecito Birria & Tacos is known for its birria, which if you’re unfamiliar, is a slow-cooked, braised meat stew that somewhat resembles barbacoa. Along with birria tacos, reviews suggest the pork carnitas and the shrimp tacos are among the menu standouts.

3. Tacos El Patron

This San Francisco spot is out on Van Ness, near Cesar Chavez, but according to Yelp users, it’s worth the drive. Birria tacos are on the menu here was well and other user recommendations include the patron, cabeza and lengua.

4. Tacos Oscar, Oakland

The second Oakland spot to crack the top 10, Tacos Oscar is located “in the alley” on 40th Street and is open Thursdays through Mondays. Both “kid-friendly and “dog friendly” according to its website, Tacos Oscar serves food that’s typically gluten free, unless otherwise noted. There are also two vegan options on the menu including charred broccoli tacos. Another user favorite on Yelp is the mole Amarillo taco.

Here are the rest of the top 10 tacos in the Bay Area according to Yelp

5. Vatos Tacos

6. Cholita Linda, Oakland

7. La Q Marin, Greenbrae

8. Fiesta Taco, Pleasanton

9. Rico Rico Taco, Oakland

10. Cholita Linda, Alameda

Taco Tuesday may be every week, but National Taco Day only comes around once a year, so if you want to make the most of it, hopefully there’s something on this list that interests you.