(BCN) — The National Weather Service has extended its beach hazards warning until noon Sunday.

Forecasters say the threat of sneaker waves and rip currents will linger through the morning, bringing more runup farther up beaches than normal.

The threat is especially present from coastal Sonoma County down to Monterey County, especially on beaches facing northwest.

Unexpected waves can sweep people off rocks, jetties and beaches. The NWS reminds people to never turn their back on the ocean.

