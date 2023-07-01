(KRON) – The Bay Area is expected to see a hot weekend which means a shift to the outdoors for many ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The US Coast Guard will be conducting “Operation Dry Water” patrols which is a nationwide effort to enforce boating under the influence while inspecting the safety of boating equipment. Last year’s operation resulted in almost 12,000 citations and 794 BUIs.

Penalties for a BUI include large fines, suspension of boat operation privileges and jail time.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning on possible rip currents at the beach this weekend. Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from the shore that can sweep away even the strongest of swimmers.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Water temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s, NWS said.