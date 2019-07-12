Bay Area groups protest ICE raids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rallies are happening Friday across the nation, including here in the Bay Area, to protest immigration raids.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents plan to target thousands of undocumented immigrants in a nationwide operation starting Sunday.

The upcoming operation is expected to target approximately 2,000 people, according to a senior immigration official.

This has triggered the nationwide protests.

A protest in San Francisco is happening in front of ICE headquarters. It started at 11:30 a.m.

It’s all in response to President Trump’s plan for immigration raids in 10 major cities across the U.S.

An immigration attorney tells KRON4 the raids have already begun in the Bay Area.

The attorney says the raids started in Contra Costa County this past Sunday.

