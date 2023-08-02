(KRON) — California lawmakers announced a new bill that would make it a permanent structure to provide relief for farmers impacted by natural disasters.

The Agriculture Emergency Relief Act aids to streamline the process for seeking and receiving relief. The bill will create a permanent structure of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Relief Program.

It will cover lost crops, trees, bushes and vines from natural disasters. The bill will also require farmers to purchase crop insurance for two years after receiving a payment.