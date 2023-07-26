(KRON) — A natural gas leak caused a road closure and traffic delays in Northeast San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The gas leak is located on McKee Road, which is shut down in both directions between North Jackson and Jose Figures avenues, near Regional Medical Center. Drivers are asked to follow directions of emergency crews on the scene and consider alternate routes.

As of 1:45 p.m. all shelter in place orders were lifted in the area. Crews with Pacific Gas and Electric company will remain on scene to secure the leak, and some roads will remain shut down.