SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials are advising the public to avoid Duboce Avenue and Castro Street due to a natural gas leak Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews, including PG&E and the San Francisco Fire Department, are currently on scene after a 16-inch water main break and a natural gas leak occurred, according to SFFD.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes as traffic delays are expected in the area. SF’s Muni has reroute plans in effect for buses.