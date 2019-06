SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco supervisors are moving forward with plans to build a new center for the homeless on the Embarcadero near the Bay Bridge.

The plan for the navigation center has been controversial since the Port Commission approved it back in April.

One group against the plan has already threatened legal action if the center was approved.

The navigation center is part of Mayor London Breed’s pledge to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of next year.