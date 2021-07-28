NBA Draft 2021: Where the Warriors stand

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With the NBA Draft just a day away, the Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make with their first-round pick at No. 7 and No. 14.

The madness that comes with the 2021 NBA Draft begins Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This year’s draft class is strong at the top with potentially franchise-changing prospects such as Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and USC’s Evan Mobley.

The Dubs landed two lottery picks during last month’s NBA Draft Lottery.

As of now, Golden State doesn’t have a second round selection — making the two picks the team’s only picks out of the 60 that will be made on Thursday.

So, what do they experts say?

NBA Draft “experts” on Warriors.com believe Baylor guard Davion Mitchell will be the Dubs’ No. 7 pick.

UConn’s James Bouknight, Arkansas’ Moses Moody, Ignite (G League) Jonathan Kuminga and Duke’s Jalen Johnson are also some people of interest.

Reports circulating Wednesday said if Golden State finds a way to move up in the draft, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs is of interest.

It was also reported earlier this week that the Warriors turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks. Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported Monday that the Knicks offered their No. 19 and No. 21 picks to Golden State in exchange for their No. 14 selection, but ultimately the Warriors declined.

As far as the No. 14 pick goes, even more names have been thrown into the pot, including Oregon’s Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Duke’s Jalen Johnson, Stanford’s Ziaire Williams, Texas’ Kai Jones, LSU’s Cameron Thomas and others.

But of course it’s the NBA Draft — so anything can happen.

The Detroit Pistons have the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft.

Be sure to follow KRON4 News on Twitter for live tweets once the draft begins.