SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the Warriors winning the Western Conference on Thursday, the NBA Finals are returning to the Bay Area. There is plenty of excitement. Tourists, basketball fans and Dub Nation will pack city streets and spend money in San Francisco.

This is the first time Chase Center will host the finals, and businesses along the waterfront are hopeful they will see a boost.

“70 percent of all money spent not is not in hotels, it is out in the community. Whether they are buying souvenirs, buying clothing, eating out, going to bars, taking tours, going to museums, buying exhibits. It is very deep what people do when they spend money when they visit from out of town,” said Joe D’Alessandro, the president of the San Francisco Convention & Visitors Bureau.

With San Francisco in the spotlight, iconic scenes like Fisherman’s Wharf and the Golden Gate Bridge should get some screen time during the games’ broadcast, showing off the city to an international audience and attracting them to come visit in the future! During the finals, Pier 39 Restaurant CEO Bob Partrite is bracing for a big boom in business before, after and during the games.

“We need to buy a lot of extra beverages and food, and staff up because we are going to have good crowds over the next couple weeks,” he said.

The first finals game is Thursday and the second is on Sunday. That means a long weekend for basketball fans and their wallets.