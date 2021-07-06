Near 100s temperatures return to Bay Area’s hottest locations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The summer heat is not done sizzling Northern California.

This weekend, some inland regions of the Bay Area could get into the triple digits.

The National Weather Service predicts a warming trend with temperatures hitting 90 degrees by Thursday, “with a few of the hottest locations approaching the 100 deg F mark.” It will also be a dry weekend, increasing chances for wildfires.

The new 6 to 10 day temperature outlook builds more heat across the interior NorCal region with next weekend trending very hot. #cawx #caheat pic.twitter.com/zT5H9Zusez — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 5, 2021

Anyone who’s fretting over the sweltering heat to come should plan a weekend in San Francisco, or other coastal cities and towns near the bays. As usual, the onshore flow will keep it cooler by the water.

The incoming hot weather is making it so Tuesday will likely be the coolest day of the week in the Bay Area.