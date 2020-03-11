Nearly 100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area continues to grow.
Here are the latest numbers as of Wednesday morning:
- Santa Clara: 48
- San Francisco: 14
- San Mateo: 9
- Solano: 9
- Sonoma: 3
- Alameda: 3
- Contra Costa: 9
- Marin: 1
