Nearly 100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area continues to grow.

Here are the latest numbers as of Wednesday morning:

  • Santa Clara: 48
  • San Francisco: 14
  • San Mateo: 9
  • Solano: 9
  • Sonoma: 3
  • Alameda: 3
  • Contra Costa: 9
  • Marin: 1

