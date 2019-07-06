Nearly 1,000 spectators gather for massive Oakland sideshow

OAKLAND (KRON) — A huge sideshow broke out late last night in Oakland.

Law enforcement says at least 200 cars were involved.

With illegal fireworks shooting off and crowds gathered at 42nd Avenue near Interstate 880 in Oakland, a witness says upwards of 1,000 spectators watched the illegal sideshow that popped up as the Fourth of July was winding down.

“You know, you have all this smoke in the air, you can’t see where you’re going, you can’t see where you’re walking. You don’t know if there’s cars doing donuts right by you,” CHP Officer Kristopher Borer.

At one point, it appears one person in the middle of the street was hit by a spinning car.

The California Highway Patrol says at least 200 vehicles were involved.

“Super, super dangerous out there,” Borer said. “And there’s no reason to even participate, be a witness, have your cameras out, anything, because there’s a number of fatalities that have occurred, a number of serious issues that have happened, and I’m not talking cuts and scrapes. We’re talking broken bones, and it’s not called for.”

The Oakland Police Department is leading the investigation into the sideshow.

A witness says it took about 25 minutes for law enforcement to show up.

The CHP blocked freeway on-ramps to minimize traffic in the area until it was cleared.

“Even if you’re a spectator, it’s still illegal and that’s an arrestable offense,” the CHP officer said.

The CHP towed one car away.

The Oakland Police Department removed several more and issued dozens of citations for vehicle code violations.

