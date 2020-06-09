Nearly $100,000 raised to help Black business owners in Oakland for damages during protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – “The fact that there is a fund that is targeted toward supporting Black businesses at this time is really a great thing that other people should be following,” Trevor Parham said.

It can be difficult for small, local businesses to bounce back after being damaged during protests, so an Oakland resident has stepped in to help Black business owners pick up the pieces.

The word got out and now the Oakland Black business damage fund has close to $100,000.

This money can be used to help board up windows and also repair any damage.

“Front side of our building had a lot of graffiti and spray paint,” Parham said.

Oakstop is just one of many businesses damaged during protests in Oakland. Owner Trevor Parham was surprised that his place was hit.

“That surprise made me think whoever did do this damage likely wasn’t part of this local Oakland community because people in the community know that we are very much for and support the community,” Parham said.

Thanks to Elisse Douglass and her latest venture, Oakstop and other Black owned businesses in Oakland will be able to recover.

“It means a lot of me to know that they will always have this resource and they can go out and keep doing what they are doing,” Douglass said.

Douglass is partnering with a local nonprofit to make sure the close to $100,000 she’s now raised will always be available to Black business owners in Oakland in need of both

protection measures, like boarding up windows and any damage repair.

“It’s a lot easier to fix windows than it is to fix systems of racism and injustice and so as me as a single person I am going to vote and I’m going to be civically engaged and I’m going to do the things I’m always going to do but I’m also going to go out and I’m going to use my time and energy to make sure I’m fixing windows and the people out here that are cleaning graffiti and are doing the kind of background infrastructure work so the larger work for the mission which is really toward racial justice can keep going,” Douglass said.

If you need access to this fund or are interested in donating or volunteering alongside Douglass, CLICK HERE.

