SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 10,000 PG&E customers were without power in San Francisco Wednesday night after a large power outage.

The outage affected the Financial District, North Beach, Russian Hill, and Nob Hill neighborhoods. PG&E’s outage map said the main outage was affecting 9,454 customers. Other smaller outages affected several hundred in the same area.

The outage began at 9:13 p.m., according to PG&E. It is expected to be resolved at 12:15 a.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.