More than 11,000 PG&E customers without power in San Jose

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:23 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 09:30 AM PDT

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Around 11,834 PG&E customers in San Jose are without power Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 7 a.m. 

Estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m. according to PG&E. 

According to the outage map, the outage ranges from the Sun neighborhood all the way south to Canoas Garden. 

