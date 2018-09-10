More than 11,000 PG&E customers without power in San Jose

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: PG&E

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Around 11,834 PG&E customers in San Jose are without power Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 7 a.m.

Estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m. according to PG&E.

According to the outage map, the outage ranges from the Sun neighborhood all the way south to Canoas Garden.

Check back for updates.

