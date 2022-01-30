Nearly 30K Comcast customers affected due to possible shooting in Oakland

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: A sign is posted in front of a Comcast office on January 23, 2020 in San Rafael, California. Comcast reported a 26 percent surge in fourth quarter earnings with profits of $3.16 billion, or 68 cents per share compared to $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly 30,000 Comcast customers are experiencing “service disruption” in Oakland on Sunday.

Comcast began texting customers with updates around 5 a.m.

Comcast say multiple bullets hit a fiber and took down all services to customers in the area.

“We deeply apologize for this situation, especially amidst the playoff games taking place today,” Comcast officials told KRON4.

Comcast teams are working as quickly as possible to restore services.

KRON4 has also reached out to Oakland police for response.

We will update this story.