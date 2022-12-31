(KRON) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages.

PG&E: Number of Customers Affected*

San Francisco: 588

Peninsula: 4,719

North Bay: 119

East Bay: 20,720

South Bay: 3,796

You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE. Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live blog regarding Saturday’s storm that has caused flooding, mudslides, etc.

Earlier this month, KRON4 reported PG&E customers can expect an average increase of $50 in their monthly bill. PG&E says part of the blame is due to a short supply of natural gas.

*Numbers are accurate as of 4 p.m.