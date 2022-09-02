ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly $4 million worth of cannabis was seized from eight Antioch homes when authorities served search warrants on Wednesday, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) confirmed to KRON4. In total, 447.65 pounds of cannabis and 5,251 cannabis plants were taken.

The marijuana was being grown indoors without a license, the DCC said. The DCC worked with the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement to recover the plants.



Images from the California Department of Cannabis Control.

In addition to the cannabis, $7,980 in cash and a firearm were seized, according to the DCC. Nobody was arrested.

The bust also had implications on the power grid, which has been stressed due to high heat throughout the week. The buildings were taken off the grid due to code violations related to improper electrical wiring. The DCC said the operation was “dangerously straining” the power grid.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

There have been other marijuana grow busts in the East Bay this summer, including one in Pleasanton where $200,000 worth of plants were seized. Pleasanton police described the operation as a “large, sophisticated marijuana grow.”