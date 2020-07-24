Nearly 400 restaurants close for good in San Francisco metro area: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new report from Yelp shows that the grim economic picture here in the Bay Area area is getting worse because of the pandemic.

It found that nearly 400 restaurants in the San Francisco metro area have permanently closed since March.

The gate is locked at Nopolito’s Sunset District location and a sign in the window reads “thank you 9th Avenue we will miss you” — it’s one of several economic casualties caused by the coronavirus.

A new report from Yelp reveals that in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area, more than 5,000 business have closed either temporarily or permanently between March 1 and July 10. That’s the second highest closure rate relative to total businesses in the U.S.

On Thursday, the popular foodie Mecca was a ghost town.

A few could offer curbside delivery, like El Porteno Empanadas. Owner Joey Ahearne says the kiosk had been keeping the lights on for his wholesale and new Bay Area wide delivery service.

But now he’s not sure how long his business can survive operating like this.

The Yelp report found 370 restaurants in the metro area have shuttered for good.

Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurants Association, expects this grim picture to get even grimmer.

She says the industry needs a bailout from the feds. A $120 billion restaurant relief bill was introduced back in June.

Some restaurants are limping along with outdoor dining, Thomas says many here need inside dining to resume before the rains start in order to survive.

