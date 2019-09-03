Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers without power in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A power outage in Oakland Tuesday morning is affecting nearly 4,000 PG&E customers.
The outage was reported around 5:40 a.m.
Around 3,748 customers in neighborhoods including Clinton, Highland Park, Cleveland Heights, and San Antonio are affected.
Estimated time of restoration is around 9:15 a.m.
PG&E is investigating the cause.
Latest News Headlines:
- 2 victims on board during boat fire connected to Sunnyvale dive shop
- FEMA covering ‘all bases’ while tracking Hurricane Dorian
- ‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian
- Study: U.S. throws away at least 3,500 kidneys a year as thousands die from chronic kidney disease
- Relative: 5 members of same family from Stockton on boat