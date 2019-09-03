Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers without power in Oakland

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – A power outage in Oakland Tuesday morning is affecting nearly 4,000 PG&E customers.

The outage was reported around 5:40 a.m.

Around 3,748 customers in neighborhoods including Clinton, Highland Park, Cleveland Heights, and San Antonio are affected.

Estimated time of restoration is around 9:15 a.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News