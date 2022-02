Screenshot of power outage map in Walnut Creek area provided by PG&E.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Around 4,000 customers in the Walnut Creek area experienced a power outage Sunday night, according to a PG&E outage map.

The cause of the outage has not been determined.

No other information was readily available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.