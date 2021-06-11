80% of San Francisco residents have at least one COVID vaccine dose

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of the skyline on Bernal Heights Hill during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California’s population has declined for the first time in its history. State officials announced Friday, May 7, 2021, that the nation’s most populous state lost 182,083 people in 2020. California’s population is now just under 39.5 million. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced Friday that 80% of eligible San Francisco residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 70% of all San Franciscans fully vaccinated.

San Francisco is the first major American city to achieve this milestone, and the City’s vaccination rates are among the highest in the nation and the world, Mayor Breed said in a statement.

In addition, 90% of all residents 65 and older have received at least one dose.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, San Franciscans have led the way in their efforts to slow the spread of the virus, keep each other safe, and end this pandemic. That has continued through our vaccination efforts, which have focused on ensuring that all our residents have access to vaccines and that they’re convenient,” said Mayor London Breed. “Now, with 80% of our eligible residents vaccinated, our city is healthy, our businesses are reopening, and people are once again enjoying everything that makes San Francisco such a wonderful place to live and visit.”

As of June 8, the City’s case rate was 1.4 per 100,000, 25% lower than the State and representing a 96% decrease in COVID-19 diagnoses since January.

Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since the pandemic began and testing positivity is 0.56 %, down from 5.36% since the last peak in January and 13.46% in April of 2020, according to the city.