Map shows SF neighborhoods who are affected by the power outage. (Photo: PG&E)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A large power outage is affecting thousands of San Francisco residents Wednesday night, according to PG&E.

As of 8 p.m., over 8,900 San Francisco customers are affected. The power outages occurred in San Francisco’s Presidio, Richmond District, Golden Gate Park, Marina District, Cow Hollow and Pacific Heights neighborhoods.

Photo courtesy of PG&E

The power outage is believed to be caused by the weather, PG&E says. Storms have recently hit the Bay Area this week causing damages to homes, cars and creating power outages.

There is no estimated time for when the power is expected to be restored, according to PG&E.