Nearly half of patients at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose are COVID-19 related, per hospital executive

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The South Bay hit the hardest with the coronavirus outbreak.

A Kaiser Permanente executive is speaking out about one hospital particularly stressed in San Jose.

“Our San Jose facility in California actually has almost half of the hospital filled with either COVID confirmed or persons under investigation,” Dr. Stephen Parodi said.

Dr. Stephen Parodi, executive vice president of Kaiser Permanente, tells the Journal of the American Medical Association about the influx of coronavirus patients in San Jose.

“So we’ve literally had to revamp the hospital to make sure that we’ve got enough capacity from a personnel standpoint. Because to provide the care to these patients requires resource intensive personnel,” Parodi said.

Dr. Parodi says the highest reported cases at Kaiser Permanente have been in Washington state and Northern California, the hot spots of the outbreak.

In a statement from Kaiser Permanente San Jose, senior vice president and area manager Irene Chavez says the number of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients changes daily.

The hospital does not provide daily figures but says the percentage of patients in San Jose has dropped:

The number of patients in our hospitals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 changes daily and we do not provide daily figures. However, the percentage of patients at our San Jose hospital is currently lower than this report from last week. Given that it is located in a COVID-19 hotspot, and that we count so many South Bay residents as our members, it should not be surprising that we would care for a significant number of our patients in our San Jose hospital. We are grateful to our physicians, nurses, and staff for the excellent care they are providing to all our patients, including those with COVID-19.

Santa Clara County has been hit hard with COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Bay Area, in an effort to prevent overwhelming hospitals.

The Santa Clara Convention Center will serve as a federal medical facility for non-COVID-19 patients.

The facility will be one out of eight in the state.

“That’s 2000 additional medical beds. Those sites are already unpacking and in the process of being made operational,” Governor Newsom said.

The Santa Clara Convention Center will have 248 beds.

“The major benefit of it is that it adds more hospital beds, medical personnel and supplies so it doesn’t strain any of our current resources and so because of that I’m really grateful that the federal government is coming in and helping us play such a leadership role in making sure people are healthy,” Cindy Chavez said.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Cindy Chavez says the convention center will surge capacity for a number of hospitals in Santa Clara County.

The opening date has not yet been determined.

