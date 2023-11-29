SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bank of America is closing, or has already closed, nearly two dozen branches across the Bay Area, KRON4 has confirmed. Locations set to close include the San Francisco locations at 1 Market Street, 1275 Fell Street, and 800 Irving Street.

Other SF locations at 501 Brannan Street and 3250 Mission Street have already closed. BofA branches in Hayward, Los Altos, Pinole and St. Helena, among others, have also already closed.

“Financial center closures are driven by changing banking behaviors and where we have multiple financial centers close together,” a BofA spokesperson told KRON4. “These closures represent a small percentage of our retail presence in the region, and does not account for new financial centers we have opened or renovated.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Bank of America remains committed to the Bay Area and cited the bank’s 120-year history in the region.

Bay Area Bank of America branches that are closing: