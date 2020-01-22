Live Now
Need a job? FedEx is hiring 100+ positions in the Bay Area

A FedEx delivery truck is seen on August 07, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The FedEx company announced today it will stop delivering ground shipments for the Amazon company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you looking for a new job? You may be in luck!

FedEx announced they are hiring for more than 100 permanent full and part-time positions in the Bay Area.

The company will be hosting hiring events across the region starting Wednesday.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Below are the dates and locations of the hiring events:

DateTimeAddress
January 22, 20204:00 – 8:00 pm750 Atlantic Ave., Alameda, CA 94501
January 28, 202010:00 am – 5:00 pm234 Northgate One, San Raphael, CA 94903
January 29, 202011:00 am – 4:00 pm10 E. Hamilton Ave., Campbell, CA 94008
January 29, 202012:00 – 5:00 pm120 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
January 31, 202011:00 am – 3:00 pm1909 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
February 4, 202012:00 – 4:00 pm1967 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

For more information on the available jobs, click here.

