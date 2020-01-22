Need a job? FedEx is hiring 100+ positions in the Bay Area

A FedEx delivery truck is seen on August 07, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The FedEx company announced today it will stop delivering ground shipments for the Amazon company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you looking for a new job? You may be in luck!

FedEx announced they are hiring for more than 100 permanent full and part-time positions in the Bay Area.

The company will be hosting hiring events across the region starting Wednesday.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Below are the dates and locations of the hiring events:

Date Time Address January 22, 2020 4:00 – 8:00 pm 750 Atlantic Ave., Alameda, CA 94501 January 28, 2020 10:00 am – 5:00 pm 234 Northgate One, San Raphael, CA 94903 January 29, 2020 11:00 am – 4:00 pm 10 E. Hamilton Ave., Campbell, CA 94008 January 29, 2020 12:00 – 5:00 pm 120 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94104 January 31, 2020 11:00 am – 3:00 pm 1909 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek, CA 94596 February 4, 2020 12:00 – 4:00 pm 1967 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

For more information on the available jobs, click here.

