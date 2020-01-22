Need a job? FedEx is hiring 100+ positions in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you looking for a new job? You may be in luck!
FedEx announced they are hiring for more than 100 permanent full and part-time positions in the Bay Area.
The company will be hosting hiring events across the region starting Wednesday.
To apply, you must be at least 18 years old have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Below are the dates and locations of the hiring events:
|Date
|Time
|Address
|January 22, 2020
|4:00 – 8:00 pm
|750 Atlantic Ave., Alameda, CA 94501
|January 28, 2020
|10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|234 Northgate One, San Raphael, CA 94903
|January 29, 2020
|11:00 am – 4:00 pm
|10 E. Hamilton Ave., Campbell, CA 94008
|January 29, 2020
|12:00 – 5:00 pm
|120 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
|January 31, 2020
|11:00 am – 3:00 pm
|1909 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
|February 4, 2020
|12:00 – 4:00 pm
|1967 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
For more information on the available jobs, click here.
