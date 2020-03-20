Need for medical volunteers increases amid coronavirus pandemic

(KRON) — If the virus does not slow down, warnings are out there that hospitals could become overwhelmed with patients.

In the event that does happen, there is an urgent call out now for medical volunteers.

As the coronavirus rapidly worsens, medical professionals are concerned about an influx of really sick patients and who will care for them.

Planning ahead, the town of Colma just put out a plea looking for any and all current or retired medical professionals who may be able to assist in response to COVID-19.

Just like in other disasters like an earthquake or fire, volunteers will need to step up to plate.

“If the pandemic continues and it does escalate, there will be the need for additional resources.”

The website, healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov., is where you can add your contact info and medical experience. This is for doctors, nurses, dentists, veterinarians, and medical assistan

San Mateo County wants to have this data base ready in case of a coronavirus emergency.

Faced with the possibility of protective equipment shortages, Valley Medical Center Foundation in San Jose, also tweeted it is looking for volunteers to build this mask.

The tweet says in part, “We build satellites and electric cars and linear accelerators in this valley. Certainly we can build these. Got ideas? With materials you can access? We need them now. In the thousands. We’re not joking.”

And Elon Musk tweeted, “We will make ventilators if there is a shortage.”

He later added that Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Requests on how Tesla or Spacex could make that happen were not returned.

