Negotiations continue to end New Haven teachers strike

Bay Area

Teachers in Union City will have another round of negotiations with the New Haven School District on Wednesday to try to end the current teachers strike. 

The two sides failed to reach a deal over the holiday weekend. 

But teachers say they’re making progress in negotiations. 

Originally, the district was offering a 1% pay raise and the teachers were asking for 10%. 

Now the teachers are willing to accept 7% and the district is offering 25.

